Najib expresses sadness over fire at Islamic school (VIDEO)

Thursday September 14, 2017
11:42 AM GMT+8

People gather outside the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah religious school in Kuala Lumpur after a fire broke out in the wee hours of the morning, September 14, 2017. ― Picture via Facebook/DTTBPeople gather outside the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah religious school in Kuala Lumpur after a fire broke out in the wee hours of the morning, September 14, 2017. ― Picture via Facebook/DTTBKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak expressed his sadness over the fire which broke out a a religious school, Pusat Tahfiz Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah in Keramat here, which claimed more than 20 lives early today.

“Innalillah. Very sad to read (news) that Pusat Tahfiz Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah was on fire and claimed more than 20 lives. May their souls be blessed by  Allah SWT. Al-Fatihah,” he posted on his Twitter today.

As at 10.30am, 22 students and two teachers were reported killed in the fire which broke out about 5.15am.

Six students and a member of the public were injured in the incident. ― Bernama

