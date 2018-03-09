Najib expresses condolences over Sanusi’s demise

Puan Sri Nila Inangda Manjam Kesuma (in white) reacts during her late husband Tan Sri Sanusi Junid's funeral at Masjid Saidina Umar Al Khatab in Kuala Lumpur March 9, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak expressed his condolences over the passing of former Kedah Mentri Besar Tan Sri Sanusi Junid today.

He tweeted that Sanusi’s contributions to Umno and the Barisan Nasional would be remembered and cherished.

“Condolences to the family of former Kedah Mentri Besar Tan Sri Sanusi Junid who passed away this morning. His contributions to Umno and the BN will be remembered and cherished. May his soul be blessed by Allah SWT. Al-Fatihah,” he said.

Sanusi had been the national and rural development minister in 1981 and agriculture minister in 1986 prior to being appointed as the Kedah Mentri Besar to serve from 1996 to 1999.

He died at his residence in Pantai Dalam here at the age of 75. He was laid to rest at the Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetrey after the Friday prayers. — Bernama