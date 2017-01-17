Najib expresses condolences over death of Selangor Umno rep

Najib conveyed condolences on the demise of Sungai Air Tawar state assemblyman Kamarol Zaki Abdul Malik today. — Picture by Choo KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has conveyed condolences on the demise of Sungai Air Tawar state assemblyman Kamarol Zaki Abdul Malik who died today.

“Innalillah. Received news of Sungai Air Tawar assemblyman, Kamarol Zaki Abdul Malik who passed away this morning.

“Takziah (condolences) to the family. Al-Fatihah,” Najib wrote in his Twitter account today.

Kamarul Zaki, 58, was believed to have died from heart ailment after he was found unconscious at his residence in Sabak Bernam at about 8 am.

In the last general election, Kamarol Zaki who represented the Barisan Nasional defeated PAS candidate, Wahid Rais with 1,416 majority votes. — Bernama