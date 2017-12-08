Najib: Erdogan wants Malaysia’s input in Jerusalem issue

Najib said he will reveal the gist of the conversation with Erdogan in the party’s 71st general assembly winding up speech tomorrow. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today he was one of the first South-east Asian leaders contacted by Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the issue of US recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

However, the Umno president said he will only reveal the gist of the conversation with Erdogan in the party’s 71st general assembly winding up speech tomorrow.

“He had made some suggestions on the matter, which I will address in my speech, tomorrow,” Najib told the media today, referring to Erdogan.

“The move by Erdogan showed that he appreciates Malaysia as a Muslim country to play an important role in any action of upholding Jerusalem.”

Najib said he was gathering information on the emergency meeting of representatives if the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation that will be held in Istanbul, Turkey on December 13.

“Erdogan had personally contacted me as he really would like to see Malaysia take part in the summit,” he said.

In the objection against the move by US president Donald Trump, Najib said all countries should oppose the acknowledgment of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

“If the whole world stands as one, we hope that we would be able to disrupt the plan from taking place,” he said.

Meanwhile, Najib said the unanimous vote to keep the top two party posts uncontested was entirely the decision of the grassroots leaders, which reflected the spirit of unity within the party.

“This was a spontaneous and collective decision whereby none had opposed against as they do not want our time to be wasted in non-constructive politicking.

“This is why it was not mentioned in my speech as I did not want it to seem like I was the one behind the resolution,” he said, referring to his presidential speech delivered yesterday.

Najib said the motion showed the commitment of the party members to focus on the upcoming general elections and the fact that that leadership issues within the party have been resolved.

“So now, they won’t be bogged down with uncertainties on the party’s top leadership and fully concertrate on the polls,” he said.

Najib added the reception for the general assembly was exceptional as the venue was crowded by many visitors.