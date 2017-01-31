Last updated Tuesday, January 31, 2017 9:49 pm GMT+8

Najib: Early Umno meetings not an indicator of GE14 date

Tuesday January 31, 2017
07:47 PM GMT+8

Datuk Seri Najib Razak says the changing of dates of Umno’s division and branch meetings did not mean that national polls will be called at the end of this year. — Bernama picDatuk Seri Najib Razak says the changing of dates of Umno’s division and branch meetings did not mean that national polls will be called at the end of this year. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 ― Datuk Seri Najib Razak today put to rest speculation that Umno’s division and branch meetings were brought forward to make room for the 14th general election to be held this year.

He said that the changing of the dates did not mean that national polls will be called at the end of this year.

“I would like to clarify that no assumption and speculation should be made that the early meetings dates is a sign of  the 14th general elections,” Najib posted on his blog najibrazak.com today.

He also said it was not “unusual” for the annual Umno meetings to be held early as Malaysia would be hosting the SEA games and the Hari Raya Aidilfitri would be in June.

Najib however reminded the Barisan Nasional (BN) machinery to stay vigilant as well as be attuned to the needs and wishes of the people ahead of the elections.

“I don't want the Umno and BN machinery to be complacent and take our task lightly. We must always focus on delivering, fulfilling our promises... and listening to the pulse of the people,” he added. 

Last week, the Umno supreme council decided that the party's branch meetings are to be held from March 17 to April 30, while the divisional meetings are to be held from April 7 to August 26.

Many political observers have speculated that the 14th general election might be called towards the end of 2017 before BN’s current mandate ends in 2018.

