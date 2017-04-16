Najib: Don’t pick opposition that does not want to see Islam develop

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said the opposition practised an ‘ends justify the means’ concept simply to unseat the Barisan Nasional (BN) government. — Bernama picDUNGUN, April 16 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today reminded the people to not choose an opposition that is willing to be in cahoots although there are leaders among them who do not wish to see the development of Islam and the Malays in the country.

He said the opposition practised an ‘ends justify the means’ concept simply to unseat the Barisan Nasional (BN) government.

“The goal must be noble, the method must also be correct, if it’s not done in the right way, God will not accept our worship, everything must be right, if the method is not right, our worship despite our good intentions will not be accepted by God, and even in politics we have to hold to the principles of Islam.

“If you know the person does not like the development of Islam in our country, why associate with him or her,” he said when launching the Terengganu state-level ‘Jom Bantu Rakyat’ programme and groundbreaking ceremony for the Rumah Idaman Rakyat (RIR) project at Kampung Santong, Paka here, today.

Also present were Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh, Terengganu Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman and Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB) group chief executive Datuk Ahmad Azizi Ali.

The RIR project to be developed by SPNB Idaman Sdn Bhd, involves 229 units of various types of houses and shop houses on 26 acres of land known as Taman Desa Idaman, Kampung Santong.

Najib said Umno on the other hand, always fought for Islam, and had received recognition from other countries.

“If people say Umno’s policies are contrary to Islam, for sure, the King of Saudi Arabia, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud would not allow his name to be used at the King Salman Centre for Global Peace,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that in addition to fighting for Islam, Umno and BN also strived to help the bumiputera and non-bumiputera through various economic and social agendas, including the development of housing projects.

“However, if the person who comes into power as prime minister later, his intentions are not to help people, especially in rural areas, do not hope, do not dream, that all this is going to be implemented. Realise, that the truth is we (BN) are the best choice for government,” he said.

Najib also expressed confidence that Terengganu would continue to be led by the Barisan Nasional government based on the current development and the persistence of local leaders in maintaining the welfare of the people.

He added that victory in the Dungun parliamentary constituency was also possible if there was unity among leaders in the region and no longer any ‘backstabbing’ among Umno leaders.

In his speech, Najib advised Dungun parliamentary development officer Datuk Din Adam, former Dungun Umno division chief Datuk Rosli Mat Hassan and Bukit Besi assemblyman Roslee Daud to maintain unity to sweep the Dungun parliamentary and four state assembly seats in the next General Election.

The four seats are Sura, Bukit Besi, Paka and Rantau Abang.

“If these three people are together, we can win in Dungun... if we want to win big we have to work hard and together. Don’t backstab. Make sure the committee members go down to the polling district centres (PDM) and the PDM go down to the Branch Chiefs.

“Branch Chiefs to the Village Chiefs. All should be in one team because we need to have a strong government as I have a big vision for Malaysia,” he said. — Bernama