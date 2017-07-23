Najib: Don’t concoct stories that Felda does not support the government

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak believes the Felda community understands that the existence of Felda is closely linked to the country’s leadership. — Reuters picPUTRAJAYA, July 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak believes the Felda community understands that the existence of Felda is closely linked to the country’s leadership, and thus will ‘defend’ Putrajaya (the federal government).

The Felda Settlers Day national celebration is held for the first time in Putrajaya and not in the land schemes to symbolise the close ties with the country’s leadership since it was established 61 years ago.

Najib said all the Felda settlers have the rights and the shares for the existence of Putrajaya as the centre of the federal administration.

“Putrajaya would not have existed without the Felda settlers,” he said greeted by loud applause from the settlers who were present at the celebration at Dataran Putrajaya, here today.

“The presence of more than 25,000 settlers in the celebration reflects the support of Felda settlers for the government in which they are the hard core supporters of the government in the land schemes.”

Najib said there are at least 50,000 Felda second generation in the Klang Valley who have succeeded because of Felda and the government’s struggle, and they will continue to support the government.

“Do not dare to dream and concoct stories that the Felda community does not support the government.”

He quoted the words of his late father, second prime minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein, “mereka yang tiada tanah, kita berikan tanah, mereka yang tiada pekerjaan, kita berikan kerja dan tanah terbaik untuk rakyat terbaik” (we give land to the landless, we give jobs to the jobless, we give the best land to the best people).

Felda has changed the rural landscape by having 112,635 settlers in 317 land schemes covering 550,000 hectares nationwide and took some 100,000 families above the poverty line.

It also focus on human capital by providing educational opportunities to new generations to study in high-performance schools including three Asrama Semai Bakti and Mara Junior Science College (MRSM).

From January 1, 2014, Felda allocated RM15 million annually for 30 per cent loan of the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN).

From 2004 to 2016, Felda allocated over RM 592 million towards developing the education and skills of the settlers’ children starting from the primary school level right up to the university.

​Felda produced many public figures such as Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Othman Aziz, Public Service Department director-general Datuk Seri Zainal Rahim Seman, popular speaker Datuk Ustaz Kazim Elias and Chef Wan (celebrity chef Redzuawan Ismail).

Najib, who is also Finance Minister said the government had taken proactive measures to boost the sale of palm oil including by making a visit to China.

​​​​​​​From January to June this year, palm oil exports to China jumped by 13.4 per cent, compared to the corresponding period last year.

The crude palm oil price has stabilised at RM2,949 per tonne in the first six months of this year.

“Some Felda settlers whispered to me, “Datuk Seri, please visit China often,” said Najib jokingly.

On the Palm Oil and Deforestation of Rainforests resolution by the European Parliament, he said Malaysia and Indonesia are taking proactive measures to prevent its implementation. — Bernama