Najib: Do not be swayed by Pakatan’s manifesto

By May Robertson

Thursday March 29, 2018
07:10 PM GMT+8

Datuk Seri Najib Razak attends the key-handing ceremony for the Metropolitan Kepong 1Malaysia Civil Servant Housing Scheme (PPA1M) in Kepong March 29, 2018. — Picture by Azneal IshakDatuk Seri Najib Razak attends the key-handing ceremony for the Metropolitan Kepong 1Malaysia Civil Servant Housing Scheme (PPA1M) in Kepong March 29, 2018. — Picture by Azneal IshakKEPONG, March 29 — Malaysians should not be swayed by Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) manifesto, as no recognised body has endorsed it, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today.

He said this at the key-handing ceremony for the Metropolitan Kepong 1Malaysia Civil Servant Housing Scheme (PPA1M) today. 

“What I’m saying is the truth, because there hasn’t been a recognised body that has said the contents of the Opposition’s manifesto are good for our country,” said Najib.

“There is no third party that has said so.

“If independent and credible parties do not have confidence in the manifesto and the agenda brought forward by the Opposition, then we, as the people, should not easily accept their promises.”

