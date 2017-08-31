Kuala Lumpur 34°C, Mostly Cloudy

Najib delivers Merdeka message at townhall session

Thursday August 31, 2017
01:00 PM GMT+8

Tools

Datuk Seri Najib Razak shouts ‘Merdeka’ seven times during the 60th National Day celebrations at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur August 31, 2017. ― Bernama picDatuk Seri Najib Razak shouts ‘Merdeka’ seven times during the 60th National Day celebrations at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur August 31, 2017. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 ― Malaysians from the old and young generation, representing the various groups in the society, were given the opportunity to interact with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak in an informal session named “Negaraku Merdeka Bersama Perdana Menteri” here recently.

“Today, I opt to make a difference, where my ‘Merdeka’ message will be delivered in a relax, informal and more friendly environment,” said the prime minister at the start of his speech.

The groups of Malaysians are the special invitees to the event for the recording of of the Merdeka Message by the prime minister, the first time ever held at a townhall session and aired by all local television stations at 11am today.

They comprised school students, academicians, professionals, Kuala Lumpur SEA Games 2017 athletes, members of the security forces and two former members of the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) who lowered the British Union Jack and replaced it by raising the Federation of the Malayan flag for the first time on August 31, 1957.

In previous years, the Merdeka Message by the Prime Minister was delivered at a more formal venue. ― Bernama

