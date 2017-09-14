Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Najib coy on general election date

Thursday September 14, 2017
01:35 PM GMT+8

US President Donald Trump meets with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak (third right) in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. Picture released September 13, 2017. ― Reuters picUS President Donald Trump meets with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak (third right) in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. Picture released September 13, 2017. ― Reuters picWASHINGTON, Sept 14 ― With various possible dates being bandied about, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has yet to give any indication of when the 14th general election will be held.

Queried on the matter by a reporter at the end of his three-day working visit here yesterday, the prime minister laughed, and said: “Wait first.”

“You want me to announce something in Washington DC? You got to be kidding,” he said.

On whether he thought it was the right time now as everything seemed to be in his favour, Najib replied: “Is it..you think so?”

“You got less than one year Datuk (Seri),” the reporter pointed out.

“One year is a long time (in politics),” replied Najib who visited the United States at the invitation of President Donald Trump. Both leaders held talks at the White House on Tuesday.

The mandate of the ruling Barisan National coalition, of which Najib is chairman, will end in June 2018. ― Bernama

