Najib: Cordial federal-state govt ties allow Johor to achieve rapid development

Datuk Seri Najib Razak says that he considers Johor as a new economic powerhouse for Malaysia. — Bernama picISKANDAR PUTERI, Oct 7 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today said that the cordial relations between the federal and state governments are among the factors for the amazing development achieved by Johor.

“Actually, there is no necessity to brief me because I already know about the very encouraging development achieved by Johor and I had in fact said that I consider Johor as a new economic powerhouse for Malaysia.

“This is a clear recognition that the growth rate and in fact the pulse of national growth is centred in Johor,” he said when officially launching the Developed Johor Expo 2017 at Kota Iskandar, here today.

He said the timing for organising the expo was most appropriate and would give a more clear and detailed information when certain groups were trying to confuse the people.

“Or as the Mentri Besar said (they claim) we try to sell falsehood, hopes and promises.

Äctually, our government does not need to sell hopes and promises because we have implemented. We are not promising but we are actually delivering,” said Najib.

At the same time, the Prime Minister launched the public transport facility Bas Rapid Transit (BRT), the Johor Skills Master Plan, Public Housing Programme and the Sustainable National Program.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and the State Exco Members were also present at the launching ceremony.

Also present were Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar. ― Bernama