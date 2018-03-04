Najib convinces Kedah folk choosing BN in GE13 not a mistake

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak tabling Budget 2018 in the Dewan Rakyat, October 27, 2017. — Bernama picALOR SETAR, March 4 — After regaining Kedah in the 13th General Election (GE13), Barisan Nasional (BN) has been working hard to improve the people’s confidence in the current government.

As a result of good cooperation between the state and Federal governments, the people of Kedah have been convinced that the existing government can help them continue enjoying continuous development.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak during his visit to the state yesterday gave a signal of confidence to the people of Kedah that the existing government was not merely making promises, but also fulfilled them, in which 99.6 per cent of the promises made in the last manifesto in GE13 has been fulfilled.

The confidence, he said, was based on successes at state and national levels, covering infrastructure projects, development in transportation, telecommunications, as well as collaborations with major investors from Asia and the rest of the world.

“A lot of the promises we have fulfilled, we are not making false promises as alleged by the Opposition,” he said when closing the Kedah Muafakat Expo at the Darul Aman Stadium here.

Najib also said the state would enjoy more development if it continued to give the mandate to the existing government, both at the state and national level.

Hospitals, airports, water supply and many other upgrading and development projects in Kedah have been planned, and put in the pipeline for the next five years.

The presence of the Prime Minister in Kedah as well as his promises to the people would surely be associated with the upcoming GE, however Najib explained that everything planned and implemented by the government was not ‘dedak’ (animal feed) as alleged by certain quarters, but it was the obligation of the government to its people.

Kedah Umno Youth chief Datuk Shaiful Hazizy Zainol Abidin said under the guidance of the state government and help of the Federal government, all the issues raised, from water supply, to the economy and education, were settled, despite the Opposition trying to cast a negative light against them.

“Parties that play up various issues against state government, are those that have nothing else to sell to the voters,” he said.

Baling Umno Youth chief Mohd Noor Mohd Amin said plans for various development projects would create more jobs, especially for the younger generation.

Taking the example of Najib’s announcement to make the Sultan Abdul Halim Shah Airport here an international airport within the next five years, Mohd Nor said it would not only attract more tourists, but would be an advantage to attract more investors to the state.

“I am confident and believe that the state and Federal governments will provide many opportunities for the youth, including in the national and state manifestos. This group needs to be helped to mobilise the economy,” he said.

At the 2018 national-level Chinese New Year Open House celebration in Sungai Petani last night, the Prime Minister gave assurances to the Chinese community that Malaysia was not a bankrupt nation, as alleged by the Opposition.

“Our friends of various backgrounds from the Chinese community were not only here to get a closer look at the Prime Minister, but also to know the latest developments pertaining to the national economy,” said Sungai Petani Umno deputy chief Datuk Shahanim Mohd Yusoff

Before leaving for Kuala Lumpur, Najib gave his word: “Rest assured, I will continue to help Kedah move forward. — Bernama