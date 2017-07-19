Najib conveys condolences to Lenggeng assemblyman’s family

The late Datuk Ishak Ismail will be laid to rest at the Pantai Muslim Cemetery in Seremban. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 19 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak expressed his condolences to the family of Lenggeng Assemblyman Datuk Ishak Ismail, who died last night.

“Innalillah. Received news that Lenggeng Assemblyman Datuk Ishak Ismail passed away. Al-Fatihah and condolences to the family,” he said on his Twitter today.

Ishak died of a heart attack at Tengku Ampuan Najihah Hospital in Kuala Pilah at about 11.25 pm yesterday.

He will be buried at the Pantai Muslim Cemetery in Seremban.

Ishak, who celebrated his 66th birthday last Monday, originated from Kampong Pantai, Seremban. He is survived by his wife, Datin Norimah Ujang and four children.

He was the Lenggeng Assemblyman for four terms since 1995. ― Bernama pic