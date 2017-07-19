Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Najib conveys condolences to Lenggeng assemblyman’s family

Wednesday July 19, 2017
10:57 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

SIS: More Muslim women initiating divorce because of abuseSIS: More Muslim women initiating divorce because of abuse

Panel wants to interview all in Trump Jr-Russia meetingPanel wants to interview all in Trump Jr-Russia meeting

The Edit: Chinese tourists now flocking to SingaporeThe Edit: Chinese tourists now flocking to Singapore

The Edit: OJ Simpson, ‘model prisoner’, likely to get paroleThe Edit: OJ Simpson, ‘model prisoner’, likely to get parole

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The late Datuk Ishak Ismail will be laid to rest at the Pantai Muslim Cemetery in Seremban. ― Bernama picThe late Datuk Ishak Ismail will be laid to rest at the Pantai Muslim Cemetery in Seremban. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 19 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak expressed his condolences to the family of Lenggeng Assemblyman Datuk Ishak Ismail, who died last night.

“Innalillah. Received news that Lenggeng Assemblyman Datuk Ishak Ismail passed away. Al-Fatihah and condolences to the family,” he said on his Twitter today.

Ishak died of a heart attack at Tengku Ampuan Najihah Hospital in Kuala Pilah at about 11.25 pm yesterday.

He will be buried at the Pantai Muslim Cemetery in Seremban.

Ishak, who celebrated his 66th birthday last Monday, originated from Kampong Pantai, Seremban. He is survived by his wife, Datin Norimah Ujang and four children.

He was the Lenggeng Assemblyman for four terms since 1995. ― Bernama pic

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline