Najib congratulates Xi Jinping on his resounding re-election

Saturday March 17, 2018
07:38 PM GMT+8

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak meets Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, May 13, 2017. — Reuters picPrime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak meets Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, May 13, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak today congratulated his China counterpart, Xi Jinping on the latter’s re-election for the second term.

Najib, who is currently attending the Asean-Australia Special Summit in Sydney, in his ‘Congrats Twitter’ also described China-Malaysia ties as having hit new highs under their joint leadership.

“I look forward to elevating our win-win relationship even further in the interests of our peoples, our countries and our region,” the prime minister wrote.

The National People’s Congress (NPC) of China yesterday re-elected incumbent President Xi Jinping for a second term, and subsequently re-appointed him as chairman of the Central Military Commission. 

Xi, 64, was elected president for his first five-year term in March 2013.

 

Earlier this month, the Chinese parliament voted to abolish presidential term limits, effectively allowing Xi to serve as president for life. — Bernama

