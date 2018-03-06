Najib congratulates students with excellent STPM results

Datuk Seri Najib Razak congratulates the students who excelled in the 2017 examination. — Picture by Hari AnggaraKUALA LUMPUR, March 6 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has extended his congratulations to the students who excelled in the 2017 Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) examination, the results of which were announced today.

“Congratulations to the students who achieved excellent results in the STPM examination,” he said in a Twitter post.

Malaysian Examinations Council chief executive Mohd Fauzi Mohd Kassim had said that school candidates can obtain their results at their respective schools from noon today while private candidates will get theirs through the mail.

The results are also available on the council portal at http://www.mpm.edu.my.

A total of 43,042 candidates sat for the examination at 700 centres in the country. ― Bernama