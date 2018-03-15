Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Najib congratulates students with excellent SPM results

Thursday March 15, 2018
01:02 PM GMT+8

SPM students from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (P) Seri Aman express their joy after obtaining their examination results, Petaling Jaya March 15, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaSPM students from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (P) Seri Aman express their joy after obtaining their examination results, Petaling Jaya March 15, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, March 15 ― Datuk Seri Najib Razak today conveyed his congratulations to all the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) candidates who achieved excellent results in the examination last year.

The Prime Minister advised the unsuccessful candidates not to lose hope but to take up whatever opportunity they could.

“The #SPM2017 results are out today. Congratulations to all the candidates who achieved excellent results! The others must not despair. A new life is beginning; there are many opportunities for all,” he said on Twitter.

Education director-general Datuk Dr Amin Senin, at a press conference in Putrajaya, said 443,883 of the SPM candidates recorded a better National Average Grade of 4.90 compared to 5.05 in 2016.

The 2017 SPM results show improved performance in 48 of the 73 subjects, a decline in 23 subjects and no change in two subjects. ― Bernama

