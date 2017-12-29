Najib congratulates Qobin on becoming country’s first Grand Slam Explorer

Qobin (centre) reached the South Pole at 4.05pm yesterday along with six other explorers and a guide. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak today congratulated national explorer Muhammad Muqharabbin Mokhtarrudin or Qobin who has become Malaysia’s first Grand Slam Explorer.

“Congratulations to national explorer Muhammad Muqharabbin Mokhtarrudin on his conquest of the South Pole and imminent recognition as a Grand Slam Explorer,” he said in a post on his Twitter account.

Qobin, 36, who set out on the 2017 Malaysia Grand Slam Explorer Expedition through the 7 Continents Exploration Club (KE7B), reached the South Pole at 4.05pm yesterday (11.05am yesterday in Malaysia) along with six other explorers and a guide.

Qobin claims the Grand Slam Explorer title which is awarded when one finishes climbing seven highest peaks on seven continents and explores the North Pole and the South Pole as well.

He conquered the world’s seven highest peaks on seven continents between 2004 and 2010 and explored the Arctic in April this year.

By having reached the South Pole, he becomes the first Malaysian, second South-east Asian and third Muslim and the youngest in the world to be a Grand Slam Explorer, and joins 70 other people who have achieved that feat. — Bernama