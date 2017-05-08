Najib congratulates Macron on French presidential election victory

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech at his campaign headquarters after early results in the second round in the 2017 French presidential election in Paris, France, May 7, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak today congratulated Emmanuel Macron for winning the French presidential election on Sunday.

“Congratulations to President-elect @EmmanuelMacron. Looking forward to stronger bilateral relations between our two countries,” he said in his Twitter account today.

According to Reuters, Macron was elected French president on Sunday with a business-friendly vision of European integration, defeating Marine Le Pen, a far-right nationalist who threatened to take France out of the European Union. — Bernama