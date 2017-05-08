Last updated Monday, May 08, 2017 1:37 pm GMT+8

Najib congratulates Macron on French presidential election victory

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 —  Prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak today congratulated Emmanuel Macron for winning the French presidential election on Sunday.

“Congratulations to President-elect @EmmanuelMacron. Looking forward to stronger bilateral relations between our two countries,” he said in his Twitter account today.

According to Reuters, Macron was elected French president on Sunday with a business-friendly vision of European integration, defeating Marine Le Pen, a far-right nationalist who threatened to take France out of the European Union. — Bernama

