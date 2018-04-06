Najib congratulates Aznil Bidin for securing Malaysia’s second gold

Malaysia’s Muhammad Aznil Bidin competes in the Men’s Weightlifting 62kg event at the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games 2017 August 28, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today congratulated national weightlifting athlete Muhamad Aznil Bidin for bagging the second gold medal for the Malaysian contingent at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

“Malaysia’s second gold, also from weightlifting! Congratulations Muhamad Aznil Bidin!” he said via his Twitter account here.

Aznil won the gold medal in the men’s 62kg event yesterday after making a total lift of 288kg — with 126kg for snatch, and 162kg for clean & jerk.

The silver medal was won by Papua New Guinea athlete Morea Baru with a lift total of 286kg, while the bronze medal went to Talha Talib from Pakistan (283kg). — Bernama