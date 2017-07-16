Najib congratulates record breaker Ziyad

Datuk Seri Najib Razak congratulates para athlete Ziyad Zolkefli for yet another world record. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak today congratulated Malaysian para athlete Muhamad Ziyad Zolkefli for winning the gold medal and creating a new world record in the F20 shot put event at the 2017 World Para Athletics Championships in London yesterday.

“Congratulations @yardzolkefli , in winning the gold medal in #London2017 and once again breaking the world record! #kebanggaanku #Negaraku #MAS,” said the prime minister in his posting on his official Twitter site, today.

At the event which took place at London Stadium, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Muhammad Ziyad performed a throw of 17.29 metres, renewing his own world record of 16.48m which he created at the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, last year.

The silver medal went to Stalin David Mosquera from Ecuador with a distance of 16.61m while the gold medallist at the 2012 Paralympics, Tod Hodgetts of Australia took the bronze with a throw of 15.94m. — Bernama