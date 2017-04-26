Najib chairs Umno Supreme Council meeting

Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak today chaired the Supreme Council meeting at PWTC. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak tonight chaired an Umno Supreme Council meeting at Menara Dato Onn, Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC).

The meeting which began at 8.50pm was expected to discuss several matters including party preparations for the 14th General Election.

Also present were party vice-president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who was carrying out the duties of the deputy president, vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, Secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor and heads of the various wings.

Earlier, Najib who is prime minister handed over Umno flags to the Umno liaison committee chairman of every state as a symbol to start the Flag Run — an annual run nationwide in conjunction with the 71st anniversary of the party next month.

The flag event will commence simultaneously at all branches in each zone on May 1. — Bernama