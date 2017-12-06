Najib chairs special Umno Supreme Council meeting

Umno President Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Putra World Trade Centre, Kuala Lumpur for the Umno General Assembly December 5, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Prime Minister cum Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak tonight chaired a special meeting of the Supreme Council in conjunction with the 2017 Umno general assembly.

The meeting, which started at about 8.40pm at the Umno Headquarters at Menara Dato’ Onn here was also attended by Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who is discharging the functions of the deputy president.

Others present included Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, Umno treasurer Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak and members of the Umno Supreme Council.

Najib will open the 2017 Umno General Assembly at the Dewan Merdeka, Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) tomorrow and deliver the Presidential Policy Speech to 5,739 delegates from throughout the country.

The party’s Annual General Assembly which began yesterday will end on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Umno information chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the special meeting was a normal routine which discussed the running of the meeting tomorrow.

He said the approximately one-hour meeting did not discuss matters concerning the 14th general election or the candidates to be fielded.

“It is clearly administrative for the smooth running of the meeting tomorrow,” he told reporters after the meeting.

Annuar said the meeting tonight also heard reports from the Supreme Council representatives to the meetings of the three Umno wings. — Bernama