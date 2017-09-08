Najib chairs meeting of BN Supreme Council

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today chaired a meeting of the BN Supreme Council. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today chaired a meeting of the Barisan Nasional Supreme Council at Menara Dato’ Onn here.

Najib, who is Umno president and BN chairman, arrived for the meeting at 3.30 pm and was greeted by the leaders of the BN component parties.

Among those present were BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi; BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor; MIC president Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam; MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai; Gerakan president Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong; Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah president Tan Sri Joseph Kurup and MyPPP president Tan Sri M. Kayveas. Najib is expected to hold a press conference after the meeting. — Bernama