Najib calls on the people to remain united for Malaysia’s development

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak (centre) attends the full dress rehearsal of the National Day 2017 Parade at Dataran Merdeka, Kuala Lumpur, August 29, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — In conjunction with this year’s National Day this Thursday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak called on Malaysians to continue to be united in an effort to develop the country.

He said the progress that had been achieved, such as development in the field of technology, which had made Malaysia to be respected worldwide, and development towards modernisation, did not happen in a blink of an eye, but through concerted efforts from all quarters.

In a video clip in conjunction with National Day 2017 which was uploaded on his Facebook and Twitter today, Najib said efforts to develop the country would continue to be carried out.

“We will not stop here, but will continue to move on in discharging our responsibilities for the country.

“We are capable of doing it, if we are united . Come ! Let’s move on with one objective for tour success, Happy National Day and Happy Malaysia Day,” he said in the one-minute video clip.

The video clip also features the success of some of the country’s national athletes at the on-going SEA Games, as well as the harmonious living of the country’s multi-racial community.

Malaysia celebrates National Day on August 31 and Malaysia Day on September 16 every year. — Bernama