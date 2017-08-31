Najib calls on Muslims to imbibe spirit of Aidiladha, foster unity

Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak pose for a photo with members of the public during the launch of DiverseCity 2017 at Nu Sentral in Kuala Lumpur August 31, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak today called on Muslims in this country to imbibe the spirit of Aidiladha as the celebration could foster unity between Muslims in general and others.

The prime minister said by appreciating the meaning of Aidiladha, Muslims in this country would be able to maintain the spirit of brotherhood, oneness and sacrifice, besides avoiding a selfish attitude.

“Muslims who ignore the principles of unity will open the space and opportunity for the enemies of Islam to infringe upon the religion and weaken and destroy it and its followers.

“Indeed the unity and peace bestowed upon is an invaluable gift that must be protected.

“In fact, it is obligatory for us to be fair among us human beings although we are from different communities and subscribe to different religions and beliefs,” he said in his message on his blog www.1Malaysia.com.my in conjunction with the Aidiladha celebration tomorrow.

Najib said the Aidiladha celebration this year would also be very meaningful as it would come immediately after the National Day celebration today while celebrating Malaysia emerging as champion of the 2017 SEA Games, Kuala Lumpur which ended yesterday, with Malaysia winning 145 gold, 92 silver and 86 bronze medals.

The prime minister also shared his joy over Malaysia sending the biggest number of Haj pilgrims to the Holy Land this year, in the country’s history.

“We wish to record our thanks to the Saudi Arabian government for easing the managing of our pilgrims as we were the first country allowed to carry out the Haj pilgrims pre-clearance programme this year, whereby our pilgrims need no longer go through Customs and passport checks in Makkah and Madinah.

“This privilege is also given because of the close relationship we have established and maintained with the Saudi Arabian authorities,” he said.

Najib also called on Muslims to celebrate the Aidiladha with a feeling full gratitude and faith, besides strengthening the bond among them so as to build a successful ummah in this world and the hereafter. — Bernama