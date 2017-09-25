Najib: Bumiputera companies no longer associated with delays, cost overruns

Najib said in the construction of the iconic MRT project, 51 per cent of the value of the RM21.1 billion project was given to calibre Bumiputera contractors. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said Bumiputera companies should no longer be associated with project delays and cost overruns as they have proven their capabilities in delivering world-class projects entrusted to them.

This, Najib said, was evident in the implementation of Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Sungai Buloh-Kajang line which has been in operation since Dec 16, 2016.

“I want to dispel the myth that projects given to Bumiputera companies will be delayed or they are going to cost more.

“No. We have proven that the MRT project was completed ahead of schedule and at lower than the estimated costs,” Najib said at the Bumiputera Empowerment Agenda Appreciation Ceremony here today.

Also present was Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak.

At the event, he also presented certificates of appreciation to the 10 best Bumiputera vendors for the 20 best government-linked companies (GLCs) for their contributions to the achievements of the Bumiputera Economic Empowerment Agenda.

He said the implementation of a transparent tender also ensured that only capable Bumiputera companies would be able to get the projects.

“The project was not only successfully completed earlier, but at lower costs,” he said.

Najib said the achievement was achieved via the ‘Carve Out and Compete’ Initiative to produce Bumiputera-owned contractors capable of competing at both domestic and international levels.

“The initiative is introduced under the Bumiputera Economic Empowerment Agenda.

“It provides opportunities for Bumiputera companies to win contracts and participate in mega projects offered by government, GLCs and private companies based on merit, excellent records and the ability to complete projects.

“I am satisfied and interested in the success of the previous ‘Carve Out and Compete’ Initiative,” he said.

Najib said the initiative at the same time successfully dispelled the perception that Bumiputera companies were not competitive.

He said through the same initiative, Bumiputera participation in the Pan Borneo Highway Project was expected to reach 60 per cent.

“And I’m sure that local contractors from Sabah and Sarawak themselves will have the opportunity in this project,” he said.

Najib said the initiatives and systems implemented by the government also proved that Bumiputera companies were able to compete with the best and successful. — Bernama