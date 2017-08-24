Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Najib: BN still shortlisting candidates, but polls ‘any time’

BY RAM ANAND

Thursday August 24, 2017
08:05 PM GMT+8

Najib confirmed that the Umno general assembly will take place from Dec 5 to Dec 9 this year. — Bernama picNajib confirmed that the Umno general assembly will take place from Dec 5 to Dec 9 this year. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — The shortlisting of Barisan Nasional candidates is ongoing as the general election may be called "any time", Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today.

"It is part of an ongoing process," Najib said when asked about Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi's confirmation that most BN components have submitted their proposed candidates.

"Elections can be held any time. We can even postpone the Umno assembly for that," Najib said.

He was speaking to reporters after chairing the Umno supreme council meeting earlier today.

Najib also confirmed that the Umno general assembly will take place from Dec 5 to Dec 9 this year.

A general election must be held no later than August 2018.

