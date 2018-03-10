Najib: BN govt will ensure Pagoh continues to progress if it wins GE14

Prime Minister and BN chairman Datuk Seri Najib Razak at the opening of the BN Youth and Puteri machineries gathering at the National Youth Skills Institute in Pagoh March 10, 2018. — Bernama picMUAR, March 10 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak said the Barisan Nasional (BN) government will ensure the development of Pagoh will continue if given the mandate once again in the parliamentary constituency in the 14th General Elections (GE14).

Reiterating his commitment, the Prime Minister, who is also BN chairman, said the implementation of the High Speed Rail (HSR), for example, was a major development that would bring big changes to Pagoh with economic spin-offs particularly.

“HSR will go through this area (Pagoh). It means Pagoh will undergo a major change (in the future),” he said when addressing about 20,000 members of the BN Youth and Puteri machinery at the National Youth Skills Institute in Pagoh near here today.

Also present were Johor BN chairman and Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, BN Youth chairman Khairy Jamaluddin, Puteri Umno vice chief Datuk Zahida Zarik Khan, MyPPP president Tan Sri M. Kayveas and Pagoh Umno Division acting chief Ismail Mohamed.

Najib said this before launching the national level BN Youth and Puteri machinery gathering. — Bernama