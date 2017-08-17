Najib begins working visit to Penang

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak meets Penang Barisan Nasional leaders at a hotel in Butterworth August 17, 2017. ― Picture by KE OoiBUTTERWORTH, Aug 17 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak flew in to the Royal Malaysian Air Force airbase here today for a day-long working visit to Penang.

He was welcomed by Penang Barisan Nasional chairman Teng Chang Yeow and Penang Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Osman.

Najib, who is BN chairman and Umno president, begins his itinerary with meetings with Barisan Nasional and Umno leaders at a hotel in Seberang Jaya.

Later, he will join more than 20,000 people at a “kenduri” (feast) at the Seberang Perai Polytechnic.

In the evening, Najib will launch the Northern Corridor Economic Region Blue Print 2.0 in Relau and visit a medium-cost housing project in Sungai Nibong. ― Bernama