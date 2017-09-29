Najib: Barisan submitted list of GE14 candidates to MACC

Najib said at present BN was the sole party to have submitted their list of candidates to be screened. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said Barisan Nasional (BN) has submitted part of its 14th General Election (GE14) list of candidates to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for screening.

The Prime Minister said the list of additional candidates would be submitted to the commission after he has made a decision on the matter.

“We already have the names of the candidates but have not yet reached the verification level and some of the names are in the hands of MACC,” he told reporters after chairing the Umno Supreme Council Meeting at Menara Dato’ Onn here tonight.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is carrying out the duties of Umno deputy president, vice president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor and Information chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

