Najib attends full rehearsal for National Day

Students wave the Jalur Gemilang during the full rehearsal for National Day 2017 at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur August 29, 2017. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today attended the full rehearsal for National Day 2017 at Dataran Merdeka here.

He arrived around 8.15am, accompanied by Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak and Communications and Multimedia Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Sharifah Zahrah Syed Ahmad.

National Day on Thursday August 31 this year themed, “Negaraku Sehati Sejiwa” (My country, One Heart, One Soul) will lead the 18,000 Malaysians expected to join the celebration, to turn the clock back to the day Malaysia achieved its independence on August 31, 1957 at Merdeka Stadium.

During the rehearsal, Najib joined in to proclaim, “Merdeka” seven times, just as Malaysia’s first prime minister Tunku Abdul Rahman did on the historic occasion.

Using modern technology including an LED giant screen, the celebration will centre in a nostalgic presentation, around the country’s transformation throughout its 60 years after independence including the people’s lifestyle and fashion trends.

The country’s pre-independence era of Japanese rule and British colonialism, Malayan Emergency, and historical episodes leading to the declaration of Independence will also be recalled in the performances to be staged during the celebration.

Malaysia’s second to sixth prime ministers and the progress and achievement of the country since independence till the present will also feature in the performances. ― Bernama