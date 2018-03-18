Najib attends Asean-Australia Summit leaders’ plenary

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak (right) and Prime Minister of Australia Malcolm Turnbull (left) during the Leaders'’Plenary Session of the Asean-Australia Special Summit 2018 in Sydney, March 18, 2018. — Bernama picSYDNEY, March 18 — Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today attended the Leaders’ Plenary session, the main segment of Asean-Australia Special Summit 2018 here.

Leaders from 10 Asean countries also attended.

The meeting began with an opening remark by Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, followed by Singapore’s premier Lee Hsien Loong.

Singapore is the current Chairman of Asean.

The Leaders’ Plenary is the centrepiece of the summit.

It highlights opportunities to work closer together on areas of shared interest, from tackling people smuggling and human trafficking to deepening maritime cooperation and securing greater opportunities for the people and businesses.

It also focuses on trade, economic development, counter-terrorism and cyber security.

After the plenary session, the leaders moved on to lunch and continue the important discussions.

Later, the leaders will attend a Leader’ Retreat that will encourage focused discussion on core priorities in a more informal setting.

Australia is hosting the summit for the first time.

The two-day meeting which began on Saturday is organised to discuss the future direction and cooperation between Asean and Australia. It is also to commemorate the elevation of Asean-Australia relations to a strategic partnership.

The Asean-Australia Special Summit comprises three sessions, namely the Asean-Australia Leaders’ Summit, the Asean-Australia Business Summit and the Asean-Australia Counter-Terrorism Conference. — Bernama