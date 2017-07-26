Najib assures Putrajaya will not sideline Bahasa Melayu

Najib hoped the Malay Language would become a main language in the Asean region. — Reuters picPUTRAJAYA, July 26 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has pointed out that the government will not sideline the Malay Language but will instead continue to empower the language and elevate it to reach international platform.

He hoped the Malay Language would become a main language in the Asean region as well as emerge as a major medium of instruction at the global level in the run up to the National Transformation 2050 (TN50).

“The position of the Malay Language will continue to be empowered when Malaysia is grouped among the 20 most successful nations in the world,” he said at the Final of the Prime Minister’s Trophy for the Malay Language International Oratory Competition (PABM) 2017 at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC), here tonight.

Also present were the Prime Minister’s wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh.

Najib also hoped that the command of the Malay Language would continue to be the symbol of the people’s resilience as well as in the daily context through the correct use of the language especially in the social media. — Bernama