Najib arrives in US ahead of Trump meeting

Najib is expected to seek United States support to end the violence against the ethnic Rohingya in Myanmar. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, Sept 11 — Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak arrived here this morning for a meeting with President Donald J. Trump tomorrow at the White House.

Najib and his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, were received on arrival by Malaysian Ambassador to the United States Tan Sri Zulhasnan Rafique at the Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

The meeting, at the invitation of President Trump, marks the 60th anniversary of bilateral ties between Malaysia and the United States.

Najib is expected to seek United States support to end the violence against the ethnic Rohingya in Myanmar.

Kuala Lumpur has reiterated its commitment to fighting for the rights of the Rohingya and is sending a humanitarian mission to help refugees fleeing alleged suppression by the Myanmar military.

Zulhasnan told Malaysian journalists that Najib's visit was expected to reaffirm the Malaysia-US strategic partnership as well as set the tone for future bilateral and international collaboration.

Najib and Trump are scheduled to hold a four-eyed meeting at the Oval Office, followed by a delegation meeting with senior members and advisors of the Trump Administration including Vice President Mike Pence, State Secretary Rex Tillerson, Defence Secretary James Mattis, Chief of Staff Gen John Kelly, National Security Advisor Lt Gen HR McMaster and Senior Advisor Jared Kushner.

Najib is also scheduled to have a meeting with the Chairman and members of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, a 200-year-old body instrumental in shaping US foreign policy, at the Capitol building.

The Prime Minister will also deliver a speech at a luncheon organised by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

Meanwhile, Rosmah will visit the Feynman School in Rockville, Maryland, with the aim of sharing best practices in terms of developing curricula for gifted children.

Rosmah will also meet 17 students from Permata programmes currently studying in various US universities. — Bernama