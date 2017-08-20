Najib approves RM8m for Pensiangan, Tenom, Ranau and Keningau Umno

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has approved an allocation of RM8 million for small projects in the Pensiangan, Ranau, Keningau and Tenom Umno Divisions areas. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaNABAWAN, Aug 20 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has approved an allocation of RM8 million for small projects in the Pensiangan, Ranau, Keningau and Tenom Umno Divisions areas.

The allocation which will be given through the heads of the four Umno divisions was announced by Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman when opening the joint conference of the Ranau, Pensiangan, Tenom and Keningau Divisions Umno delegates.

Musa said each of the four divisions would get RM2 million.

“On behalf of the Zone 4 Umno divisions (Ranau, Tenom, Pensiangan and Keningau), I want to thank our party president for the RM8 million allocation today. Similarly, to the Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders.

“The Prime Minister, who is also BN chairman, is always aware that Sabah has the second largest land area in the country and always gives a big allocation to us,” he said.

Also present at the event were Sabah Deputy Chief Minister, who is also secretary of Umno Sabah Liaison committee, Datuk Seri Yahya Hussin, as well as the heads of the Ranau, Pensiangan, Tenom dan Keningau Umno divisions, Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, Datuk Abdul Ghani Yassin, Datuk Rubin Balang and Datuk Sairin Karno.

As such, Musa said, the people should continue supporting Umno and BN and the leadership as they were constantly working for the benefit of the people, regardless of whether it was election season or not.

He added that unlike the opposition parties which frequently lied and made empty promises, Umno and BN always kept their word and will continue to bring develop to Sabah in keeping with the demands of the people.

Musa said the success of the government’s efforts in bringing development to the people was also due to the close cooperation and ties between the leaders and government officials, which allowed all the leaders’ plans to be implemented well.

Musa, who is also Sabah Umno Liaison head, said Umno had been successful in staying in power because its leaders and members always held to the slogan of Umno’s struggle which is “United, Loyal, In Service”. — Bernama