Najib approves RM2.3b for Bagan Datuk development

Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the funds for Bagan Datuk were approved by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak. — Bernama picSERDANG, March 18 — Bagan Datuk in Perak is set for transformation with a sizeable development allocation of RM2.3 billion.

Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the funds were approved by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and would be channelled through various ministries and agencies for spiritual and physical development under the 10th Malaysia Plan (RMK-10) and 11th Malaysia Plan (RMK-11).

The Deputy Prime Minister who is also Bagan Datuk member of parliament, said the government wanted to ensure that the aspirations of the people would be realised under the eight clusters of the National Transformation 2050 (TN50).

“I thank the Prime Minister for it. It is real, not a dream or fantasy. It is in the RMK-10 and RMK-11,” he told over 2,500 Bagan Datuk residents at a ‘Majlis Aspirasi TN50 @ Bagan Datuk’ at Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang here today.

According to Ahmad Zahid, 500 residential units being built and scheduled for completion in January 2021 under the People’s Housing Project (PPR) in Bagan Datuk and which would be sold at RM35,000 each, was one of the government’s efforts to assist low income and less fortunate people to own homes.

“The construction cost for each unit is RM80,000 but the government is selling it at RM35,000. The 1Malaysia Public Housing Project has also commenced and while the construction cost of each unit is RM350,000, it will be sold to civil servants at a relatively low price of between RM146,000 and RM299,000.

“This planning is not just on paper. All the projects have already started,” he said to applause from those present.

Ahmad Zahid said Bagan Datuk, long considered a ‘cowboy town’, would experience a facelift through various socio-economic developments that emphasised on education. He cited Bagan Datuk Polytechnic and Bagan Datuk Mara Junior Science College which are scheduled to be completed in April 2021 and March 2020.

“We are targeting 5,000 students for the polytechnic. We currently have 200 registered students and have started courses in engineering, automotive and vehicle installation at a temporary building at Hutan Melintang. Priority would be given to Bagan Datuk children to pursue their studies locally,” he promised.

The deputy prime minister said the Tahfiz Darul Ridzuan Secondary School in Bagan Datuk once completed, would be one of six Tahfiz secondary schools under the initiative of the Perak state government and hopefully produce about 30,000 professional huffaz equipped with multidisciplines. — Bernama