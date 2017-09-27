Najib approves Johor laundrette’s apology over ‘Muslim-only’ sign

The Prime Minister said the action was in line with the view of the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

The Prime Minister said the action was in line with the view of the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

He said there was basis in the concern of the Sultan of Johor that the entrepreneur’s action would lead to a narrow image of Islam, contrary to the country’s desire to nurture a united, harmonious, moderate and tolerant society.

“The government will remain committed to upholding the true Islamic teachings while protecting the interests of the other communities as demanded of Islam,” he said in a statement today.

Najib said that as a country that upheld ‘Wasatiyyah’ (moderation) and championed the Maqasid Syariah foundational goals, Malaysia would remain a moderate Islamic nation practising the moderate way of life as had been the case since independence.

“I am confident that Muslims will continue to uphold this struggle because we all want to see Malaysia progress into a successful, respected and exemplary country,” he said.

A picture of the laundrette, which offered its service only to Muslims, had circulated on social media for over a week.

The action of the entrepreneur was criticised by Sultan Ibrahim who said the entrepreneur should change the concept of his business or face action.

The entrepreneur apologised and reportedly removed the sign at the premises that said “Muslim-friendly”. — Bernama