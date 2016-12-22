Last updated Friday, December 23, 2016 12:09 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Haze

Malaysia

Najib applies to intervene in Zaid Ibrahim’s Ambank suit

Thursday December 22, 2016
06:09 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Trump names Kellyanne Conway as White House counsellorTrump names Kellyanne Conway as White House counsellor

Japan sends military to battle massive fire in the northJapan sends military to battle massive fire in the north

ECRL could give Malaysia trade advantage over SingaporeECRL could give Malaysia trade advantage over Singapore

Latest Fifa ranking sees Malaysia slip five spots to 156Latest Fifa ranking sees Malaysia slip five spots to 156

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Zaid had filed the ex-parte lawsuit to compel AmBank Islamic Berhad to disclose details pertaining to a RM2.6 billion fund believed to have been deposited into five accounts allegedly belonging to Najib. — Picture by Choo Choy MayZaid had filed the ex-parte lawsuit to compel AmBank Islamic Berhad to disclose details pertaining to a RM2.6 billion fund believed to have been deposited into five accounts allegedly belonging to Najib. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has applied to intervene in a lawsuit filed by former Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Zaid Ibrahim against AmBank Islamic Berhad.

Zaid had filed the ex-parte lawsuit to compel AmBank Islamic Berhad to disclose details pertaining to a RM2.6 billion fund believed to have been deposited into five accounts allegedly belonging to Najib.

The matter was disclosed by lawyer Nizam Bashir, who appeared on behalf of Americk Sidhu, the lead counsel for Zaid, to reporters after the case came up for case management before High Court senior assistant registrar Engku Nurul Ain Engku Muda today.

The proceeding, held in chambers, was also attended by lawyers Nik Alia Nik Hanafi, representing Najib, and Grace Yeo, for Ambank.

Nizam said the court set Jan 4 for case management to obtain updates on Najib's application.

According to Nik Alia, the application was filed last Dec 14.

In the originating summons filed last Oct 21, Zaid, among others, is seeking a court order to allow him, or his lawyer, to obtain copies of the bank statements of the five accounts allegedly belonging to Najib. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline