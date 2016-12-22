Najib applies to intervene in Zaid Ibrahim’s Ambank suit

Zaid had filed the ex-parte lawsuit to compel AmBank Islamic Berhad to disclose details pertaining to a RM2.6 billion fund believed to have been deposited into five accounts allegedly belonging to Najib. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has applied to intervene in a lawsuit filed by former Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Zaid Ibrahim against AmBank Islamic Berhad.

The matter was disclosed by lawyer Nizam Bashir, who appeared on behalf of Americk Sidhu, the lead counsel for Zaid, to reporters after the case came up for case management before High Court senior assistant registrar Engku Nurul Ain Engku Muda today.

The proceeding, held in chambers, was also attended by lawyers Nik Alia Nik Hanafi, representing Najib, and Grace Yeo, for Ambank.

Nizam said the court set Jan 4 for case management to obtain updates on Najib's application.

According to Nik Alia, the application was filed last Dec 14.

In the originating summons filed last Oct 21, Zaid, among others, is seeking a court order to allow him, or his lawyer, to obtain copies of the bank statements of the five accounts allegedly belonging to Najib. — Bernama