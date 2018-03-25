Najib announces ‘special gifts’ for Paya Besar constituents

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak (centre) poses with Barisan Nasional’s official jacket for the 14th general elections at Padang Kemunting in Kuantan March 24, 2018. — Bernama picKUANTAN, March 25 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak announced special ‘gifts’ for constituents of the Paya Besar parliamentary seat in conjunction with his visit to Felda Lepar Hilir 1 here yesterday.

The ‘gifts’ were incentives to Felda settlers around Paya Besar, for being loyal and strong supporters of the Barisan Nasional (BN) which had allowed BN a 4-0 win ( Paya Besar and the three state seats under it) in the last general election.

Najib said that the first incentive was the special Felda replanting scheme to 157 settlers involving an allocation of RM631,821 and zero-loan payment incentive to 567 settlers amounting to RM2.85 million.

“... in the spirit of Paya Besar family togetherness, we also celebrate 362 settlers who have returned to cooperate with Felda, involving an incentive payment of RM1.81 million.

“Earlier on, they left and did not want to deal with Felda but they have decided to come back and this is a positive sign as confidence in Felda means confidence in the government,” he said.

Najib said this at a gathering with constituents of the Paya Besar parliamentary seat at the Felda Lepar Hilir 1 public field here yesterday, which was also attended by Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob.

Also present were Pahang Felda Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Seri Abu Bakar Harun and Sungai Lembing assemblyman Datuk Md Sohaimi Mohamed Shah, who is also Paya Besar Umno division acting chief.

Najib also announced that Felda was finalising details on distributing land lots to the second and third generation Felda settlers to enable them to build houses on their parents’ land.

“We will start distributing the lots from April 1 in collaboration with Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB),” he said.

In addition, Najib also announced an allocation of RM4 million for the construction of the Lepar Hilir mosque, installation of street lights at the entrance of Felda Bukit Sagu (RM2 million) and extension for entrance into Felda Hilir Lepar 1 via Pulau Manis (RM4 million) as well as installation of street lights in Felda Panching.

At the event, Najib also fulfilled his intention to hold a tahlil ceremony for two Paya Besar Umno leaders namely, division head Datuk Seri Abdul Manan Ismail who died on Feb 12 and Lepar assemblyman Datuk Mohd Shohaimi who died on Dec 31.

Abdul Manan was also the MP for Paya Besar.

The event was led Maran district kadi Mohd Rizzal Mohd Ali Nafiah.

“This is in appreciation of their dedication, contributions and services to us, and we will continue their struggle,” Najib said. — Bernama