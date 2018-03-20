Najib announces RM290m allocation for flood mitigation in Melaka

Flood victim Puteh Ndot, 81, (centre) cleans her house following floods in Jasin, Melaka, August 15, 2017. — Bernama picJASIN, March 20 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has announced an allocation of RM290 million to implement four flood mitigation projects in Melaka this year.

He said the four projects were in Jasin involving a cost of RM60 million, in Merlimau (RM36 million), in Sungai Duyung (RM164 million) and in Kampung Gajah (RM30 million).

The flood mitigation projects in Jasin, Merlimau and Sungai Duyung were now in the designing stage while the one in Kampung Gajah was still in the first stage of planning, he said when speaking at the ceremony to declare Sungai Rambai as a sub-district at the Sungai Rambai Rural Transformation Centre (RTC), near here today.

Najib also announced the village lighting project involving 194 villages in Melaka which would benefit 58,000 residents this year.

At the event, Najib spent time to mingle with the local residents and went on a walkabout visiting the Sungai Rambai RTC.

Also present at the event were his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron and members of the State Executive Council. — Bernama