Najib announces RM2,000 aid for PNB staff

Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar, Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani and Datuk Abdul Rahman Ahmad pose with Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) staff during the company's 40th anniversary celebration in Kuala Lumpur March 15, 2018. — Picture by Azneal IshakKUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Some 1,500 staff members of Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) will receive a special aid of RM2,000 each in conjunction with the company’s 40th anniversary, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak announced today.

Najib, who is the chairman of Yayasan Pelaburan Bumiputra (YPB), a trust foundation under PNB, said the incentive was to celebrate PNB’s success over the course of its 40 years.

“I was told a bonus has already been distributed. As chairman of YPB, I have approved the high bonus,” he said at PNB’s 40th anniversary celebration.

“It isn’t easy to be able to celebrate 40 years. In conjunction of this anniversary, I would like to announce that a special aid of RM2,000 will be given to all PNB staff, and this will be done in May.”

“This too is so the Hari Raya celebration can be more joyful. I once again wish PNB a happy 40th anniversary and I believe the future will be more prosperous,” said Najib.

In conjunction with PNB’s anniversary celebration, Najib also launched PNB’s new corporate identity in line with transformation initiatives under STRIVE-15.

The strategic plan was launched on November 26, 2016, and is aimed at transforming PNB into a world-class investment house by 2022 through the implementation of 15 initiatives under the plan.

Present also at the celebration were Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani and PNB group chairman Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar.

PNB is an investment company that was set up to promote share ownership in the corporate sector among the Bumiputera.