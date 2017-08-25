Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Najib and Rosmah blessed with first grandson

Friday August 25, 2017
Tools

Datuk Seri Najib Razak carries his grandson while Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor looks on. ― Picture via Twitter/NajibRazakDatuk Seri Najib Razak carries his grandson while Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor looks on. ― Picture via Twitter/NajibRazakKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 ― Datuk Seri Najib Razak has shared on Twitter news of the birth of his grandson Adam Razak.

Adam Razak is the son of Nooryana Najwa, daughter of Najib and Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor. Nooryana married Daniyar Nazarbayev in 2015.

“My new grandson, Adam Razak! Alhamdulillah (Praise be to God). Gina and baby are both in good health,” Najib tweeted late last night.

The Prime Minister also uploaded a picture of him carrying the infant, with Rosmah seated beside him.

Netizens responded to the news by expressing their joy and congratulating Najib and his family. ― Bernama

