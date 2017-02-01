Najib and Rosmah visit flood victims by boat

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor taking a boat ride to inspect Sekolah Menengah Paloh Hinai when reviewing flood-stricken areas in Pekan, Pahang, February 1, 2017. — Bernama picPEKAN, Feb 1 — Although they had to go by boat up and down the river and inundated roads, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was resolute in facing the hardship and visiting flood victims at several Temporary Evacuation Centres (PPS) in Pekan.

Upon arriving at the Sungai Kinchir Bridge at 3pm, Najib and wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor boarded an amphibious boat going through Jalan Salong which was under one metre of water and was ‘greeted’ by a school bus to go to PPS Sekolah Kebangsaan Kinchir, Paloh Hinai.

Najib and Rosmah later spent almost half-an-hour chatting with senior citizens staying at the evacuation centre which had become the ‘temporary home’ for 53 victims from 15 families from around Kampung Salong.

After the visit there, Najib and his wife boarded a rescue boat of the Pahang Fire and Rescue Department going up the Sungai Pahang for 20 kilometres that took more than 45 minutes to get to the Tanjung Lepas PPS.

The PPS accommodated 20 victims from six families and Najib and Rosmah exchanged greetings while consuming boiled tapioca and sweet potato as well as banana in sweetened coconut milk which formed part of the evening food for occupants of the PPS.

The determination of Najib, who is also the Member of Parliament for Pekan, to be with the flood victims deeply touched the feelings of the Pekan people who truly appreciated the gesture. — Bernama