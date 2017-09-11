Najib, Ahmad Zahid offer condolences over Kedah Sultan’s passing

Sultan Abdul Halim (right) passed away at 2.30pm today at Istana Anak Bukit in Alor Setar. His Royal Highness was 89. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak expressed sadness and conveyed his condolences over the demise today of the Sultan of Kedah, Sultan Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah.

In posts on his Twitter and Facebook accounts, Najib said Sultan Abdul Halim and he had a close and cordial relationship, both in an official and personal capacity.

“ Innalillahiwainnailaihirojiun. I am most saddened by the news of the demise of Tuanku a while ago.

“In my personal capacity and on behalf of the Federal Government, with grief, I express my condolences to the royal family of Kedah. May the Almighty bless his soul and place him among the righteous. Al-Fatihah,” he said in the posts. — Bernama