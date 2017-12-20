Najib accorded state welcome in Maldives

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, arrive in Male, Maldives December 19, 2017. — Bernama pic

MALÉ, Dec 20 — Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who arrived here yesterday for a two-day official visit to the Maldives, was accorded a state welcome at the Jumhooree Square here Wednesday.

Najib, his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, and several Cabinet ministers arrived from Kurumba Maldives at the Malé Izzudheen Jetty and were received upon arrival by Maldives President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom and First Lady Fathimath Ibrahim.

Najib was welcomed with a traditional cultural performance by students before he took the salute at a dais. A seven-gun salute was fired by the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF), following which the national anthems of Malaysia and the Republic of Maldives were played.

The Malaysian prime minister then inspected a guard-of-honour mounted by personnel from the MNDF. Abdulla Yameen and Najib then introduced the members of their delegations before they proceeded to the President’s Office.

At the Dharumavantha Maalam of the President’s Office, Najib signed the visitor’s book and held a one-to-one meeting with Abdullah Yameen.

The two leaders then joined the bilateral meeting with the delegations from both countries before witnessing the signing of four memorandums of understanding (MoU) between the two countries on the establishment of a Maldives Culture Centre in Malaysia and cooperation in the fields of health; firefighting and rescue; and higher education.

Najib and Abdullah Yameen are slated to hold a joint press conference and attend an official luncheon hosted by the president. — Bernama