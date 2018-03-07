Nadma ready for possibility of disaster ahead of GE14

POKOK SENA, March 7 — More than 100,000 security forces personnel are on standby for any possibility of disaster ahead of the 14th general election (GE14).

National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) Post-Disaster Management Sector deputy director-general Datuk Muhammad Yusoff Wazir said they were from the Malaysian Armed Forces, Malaysian Civil Defence Force, Fire and Rescue Department and Royal Malaysia Police.

“As of March this year, 16 training sessions at 16 parliamentary constituencies have been held nationwide to improve the skills of the personnel and the level of preparedness of the team,” he told reporters after handed over cash aid to the people in the district here today.

Also present was Bukit Lada assemblyman Datuk Ahmad Lebai Sudin.

Muhammad Yusoff said that since its inception, RM50 million had been allocated by the federal government to buy rescue equipment to ensure that the agencies would operate more effectively.

“We have bought 500 boats and are currently in the process of delivering them to certain states besides trucks, four-wheel drive vehicles and lorries,’ he said. — Bernama