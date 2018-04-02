N. Sembilan govt will not raise assessment, land tax, says MB

Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said Negri Sembilan government will not raise assessment rates and land tax even after the Seremban Municipal Council and Nilai Municipal Council merge as one entity to become Seremban City Council this month. — Picture via Facebook/Mohamad HasanSEREMBAN, April 2 — The Negri Sembilan government will not raise assessment rates and land tax even after the Seremban Municipal Council and Nilai Municipal Council merge as one entity to become Seremban City Council this month, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He said the people in the state should not worry, because the assessment and land tax will remain the same during the reign of the Barisan Nasional government.

“The state government will not raise the assessment and land tax, I assure you,” he said at the opening ceremony of the Negri Sembilan Chinese Assembly Hall here, today.

Also present was Federation of Chinese Associations of Malaysia president Tan Sri Pheng Yin Huah.

But for commercial and industrial land tax, Mohamad said the state government would study in detail the appropriate tax rates. — Bernama