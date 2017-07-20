MyTown: MRT station’s pedestrian link to mall only opening in September

People are seen trying to cross two-way main roads with multiple lanes from the Cochrane MRT station to the MyTOWN mall. — Picture by Aaron ChaiKUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — The pedestrian link between the Cochrane Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) station and the MyTown mall in Cheras is only expected to be open in September, the mall has said.

In a reply to a Facebook comment by a user regarding the availability of the pedestrian link, MyTown said on its official Facebook page that “the underground walkway connecting to MyTown will be ready around in September. Stay tuned for more updates.”

When contacted, Prasarana — whose subsidiary Rapid Rail operates the MRT line — clarified that the MyTown mall is the one building the link.

“For MyTown, the link is built by them. It’s not built by MRT Corp, so commuters will have to wait until the link is completed,” a Prasarana spokesman told Malay Mail Online.

Malay Mail Online has contacted MyTown for more information regarding access to its mall.

Malay Mail Online was alerted earlier this week by an MRT passenger that those alighting at the Cochrane MRT station had to cross the main roads to reach the mall, with the passenger saying that MyTown’s information counter staff had said that the connecting walkway would be opened only in September.

A view from MyTOWN mall of the main roads that have to be crossed to access the Cochrane MRT station where an MRT feeder bus is parked. — Picture by Aaron ChaiMyTOWN’s website currently lists various highways that can be used for those who are driving, as well as a free shuttle service between the Chan Sow Lin LRT station and the mall.

MyTOWN is adjacent and physically linked to the Cheras branch of the popular home furnishing chain Ikea.

MyTOWN is one of over 40 shopping spots listed by MRT Corp as being along the MRT SBK line, which became fully operational on Monday.