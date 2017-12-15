Mystery of what Dutch model told boyfriend in last hours

The body of Dutch model Ivana Esther Robert Smit was found on the balcony of a sixth floor condominium unit, off Jalan Dang Wangi on December 7. ― Picture via Instagram/Ivana SmitKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Ivana Esther Robert Smit’s last message to her boyfriend read: “I love you baby. I am at a girlfriend’s house now. I will call you later...”

The text message was sent to Lukas Kramer together with a selfie on the day her body was found.

The message was sent just after 7am, and several hours later, the 18-year-old petite beauty was found dead on the landing of a sixth floor apartment unit.

Sources told Malay Mail the contents of this message have raised posers for Ivana’s father as to reasons behind her death, after the 22-year-old German boyfriend shared it with the model’s dad.

“If indeed she was going call him back later, then why did what happen, happen?,” said the source, adding that these were questions investigators would need answered.

The model had contacted her German boyfriend at 7.24am that day, hours later she was found sprawled on the sixth floor.

Her boyfriend, an expatriate working in the capital, was among the first few to learn of the tragedy, eventually relaying the news to Ivana’s immediate family who were in Peer, Belgium.

Checks revealed Ivana had gone out partying on the night of December 6 and reportedly continued until the wee hours of the morning.

She returned to the condominium unit with an American and his Kazakh wife.

The senior Smit told Malay Mail there were two hours unaccounted for, when Ivana was alone in the condominium with the American man.

He explained that the condominium management, after reviewing the closed-circuit television recordings, told him they saw the American’s wife leaving the unit around 8am with their child.

“Ivana had sent a message to her boyfriend just prior to that, before the wife left the unit.

“Based on the CCTV, the wife returned around 10am, about the same time police confirmed Ivana had died.

“What happened during that gap when Ivana was left alone with the husband in the house?,” the emotional Marcel questioned.

He questioned how the wife could not have noticed Ivana missing from the condominium unit, while all her belongings remained inside.

“She is said to have died at 10am, but was only found at 3pm ― what happened in between that time?”

“There are too many inconsistencies and unanswered questions abut her death,” he said.

There were claims that neighbours heard an argument coming from the 20th floor of the condominium, said to have possibly involving Ivana.

Following the news, Marcel and his family got on to the next flight out of Belgium to Kuala Lumpur, and arrived here on Saturday evening.