MyPPP chief says Pakatan Harapan promises a political ruse to gain sympathy

MyPPP president Tan Sri M. Kayveas said Pakatan Harapan’s promises to abolish GST and stabilise petrol prices if they win the 14th General Election are just a political ruse to gain sympathy votes. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaCAMERON HIGHLANDS, July 16 — Pakatan Harapan’s promises to resolve seven major issues including abolishing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and stabilising petrol prices within 100 days if they win the 14th General Election are just a political ruse to gain sympathy votes, said MyPPP president Tan Sri M. Kayveas.

He said the opposition had yet to keep the promises they made during the last general election despite being in power in some states.

“It is easy to make promises but impossible to keep them because petrol prices are not within the control of the government and how to pay for major infrastructure projects for the people and country if the GST is abolished.

“To this day, only the Barisan Nasional (BN) can ensure economic and political stability as well as look after the welfare of the people and prosperity of the country,” he told Bernama here today.

Earlier, Kayveas had presented contributions amounting to RM500,000 from the Implementation and Coordination Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department to be distributed to 23 non-governmental organisations, houses of worship, schools and orphanages in Cameron Highlands, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Perak and Kuala Lumpur.

Kayveas, who is also advisor to the Transport Ministry, said the government under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak had always given priority to the public transportation system, allocating funds to improve the industry in the country.

He said the Sungai Buloh-Kajang Mass Rapid Transit line and the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail projects were aimed at improving the quality of life of the people and provide the people with comfortable transport.

“So the people should not be influenced by the opposition pact which only knows how to make promises but cannot fulfill them,” he said.

“Thank the prime minister and the ICU for being concerned about the people as these contributions have helped them carry out their programmes or activities,” he said. — Bernama